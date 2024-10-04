Comparing Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) & Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Confluent has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Confluent and Tenet Fintech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Confluent 1 7 21 1 2.73 Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Confluent currently has a consensus price target of $29.97, suggesting a potential upside of 58.21%. Given Confluent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Confluent is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

This table compares Confluent and Tenet Fintech Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Confluent $865.59 million 6.95 -$442.75 million ($1.25) -15.15 Tenet Fintech Group $31.17 million 0.27 -$56.92 million ($0.48) -0.10

Tenet Fintech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Confluent. Confluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenet Fintech Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Confluent and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Confluent -42.70% -37.78% -12.81% Tenet Fintech Group -466.30% -93.43% -54.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Confluent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Confluent beats Tenet Fintech Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software. It offers connectors for existing applications, and IT and cloud infrastructure; Apache Flink services that allows teams to create reusable data streams that can be delivered real-time; ksqlDB, a data-in-motion database that allows users to build data-in-motion applications using a few SQL statements; stream governance, a managed data governance suite that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to accelerate data streaming initiatives without bypassing controls for risk management and regulatory compliance; and stream designer which builds streaming data pipelines visually. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising packaged and residency offerings; education offerings consisting of instructor-led and self-paced training and certification guidance, technical resources, and access to hands-on training and certification exams; and certification programs. It serves banking and financial services industries, as well as retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, automotive, communication service providers, gaming, public sector, insurance, and technology industries. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

