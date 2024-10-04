Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Major Shareholder Ltd Nirland Sells 1,016,823 Shares

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd Nirland sold 1,016,823 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total value of $122,018.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,483,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,981.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ltd Nirland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ltd Nirland sold 333,177 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $33,317.70.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDT opened at $0.10 on Friday. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
About Conduit Pharmaceuticals
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
