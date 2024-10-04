CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. CONMED has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $117.27.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in CONMED by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

