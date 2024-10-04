ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $138.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.13.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $112.42 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

