Contrasting Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) & Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 3 3 0 2.29 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 0 0 2.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus price target of $25.57, suggesting a potential upside of 16.45%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.39%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 223.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT 13.45% 5.47% 1.86% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -4.95% -12.33% -1.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Braemar Hotels & Resorts”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $199.85 million 4.99 $13.66 million $0.43 51.07 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $744.00 million 0.27 -$27.02 million ($1.12) -2.67

Plymouth Industrial REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plymouth Industrial REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

