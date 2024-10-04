Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.26 on Monday. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $676.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,843,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after buying an additional 137,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 31.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 64,902 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 12.4% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 252,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

