Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

CRLBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

CRLBF opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $810.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.85. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

