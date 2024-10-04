Critical Analysis: MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) vs. Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MDB Capital and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -56.19% -48.57% Integrated Ventures -498.40% -3,899.18% -526.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MDB Capital and Integrated Ventures”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $1.30 million 249.07 -$6.97 million N/A N/A Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.52 -$25.46 million ($12.66) -0.09

Analyst Ratings

MDB Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Integrated Ventures.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MDB Capital and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MDB Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MDB Capital beats Integrated Ventures on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

