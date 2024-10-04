Critical Comparison: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) vs. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PHX Minerals and Diamondback Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $44.46 million 2.87 $13.92 million $0.11 30.91 Diamondback Energy $9.28 billion 3.62 $3.14 billion $17.74 10.61

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. Diamondback Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

38.2% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PHX Minerals and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Diamondback Energy 1 5 16 1 2.74

PHX Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 44.12%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $207.68, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Given PHX Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Volatility and Risk

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. PHX Minerals pays out 145.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diamondback Energy pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals 14.38% 5.35% 4.00% Diamondback Energy 37.51% 19.54% 11.33%

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats PHX Minerals on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns and operates midstream infrastructure assets, in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

