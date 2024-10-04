CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $42.00 at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CSX opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after purchasing an additional 443,755 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,558,000 after purchasing an additional 433,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,421,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CSX by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,998 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

