CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,229,000 after buying an additional 424,348 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 139,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,567,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

