Dana Wagner Sells 4,174 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,646.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17.

On Thursday, August 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41.

On Friday, July 5th, Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20.

TWLO stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Twilio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 43.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

