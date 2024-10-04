Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 23,293 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 23,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $545,522.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,059,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 149.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 96,318 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 87.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $2,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

