Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 23,293 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 23,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $545,522.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,059,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ HOOD opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 149.53 and a beta of 1.84.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on HOOD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 96,318 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 87.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $2,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.