David A. Duffield Sells 56,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $13,605,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,483,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $240.94 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 17.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 3,717.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

