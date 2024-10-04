Desjardins Trims TFI International (TSE:TFII) Target Price to C$209.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$219.00 to C$209.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cormark lifted their target price on TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on TFI International from C$221.00 to C$209.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$197.57.

Shares of TFII opened at C$183.92 on Monday. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$144.42 and a 52-week high of C$220.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$198.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$198.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

In other TFI International news, Director Leslie Abi-Karam purchased 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$154.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.60. In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total value of C$4,946,250.00. Also, Director Leslie Abi-Karam bought 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$154.09 per share, with a total value of C$52,390.60. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

