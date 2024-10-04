Desjardins Trims TFI International (TSE:TFII) Target Price to C$209.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$219.00 to C$209.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cormark lifted their target price on TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on TFI International from C$221.00 to C$209.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$197.57.
TFI International Stock Up 0.6 %
Insider Activity
In other TFI International news, Director Leslie Abi-Karam purchased 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$154.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.60. In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total value of C$4,946,250.00. Also, Director Leslie Abi-Karam bought 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$154.09 per share, with a total value of C$52,390.60. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
