Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) vs. GAP (NYSE:GAP) Head-To-Head Survey

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) and Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GAP and Destination XL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get GAP alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAP 0 3 0 0 2.00 Destination XL Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

GAP currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.94%. Destination XL Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.27%. Given GAP’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GAP is more favorable than Destination XL Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

73.5% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Destination XL Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

GAP has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GAP and Destination XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAP 5.05% 28.89% 6.92% Destination XL Group 3.11% 11.10% 4.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAP and Destination XL Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAP $15.17 billion 0.52 $502.00 million ($27.20) -0.77 Destination XL Group $496.64 million 0.32 $27.85 million $0.38 7.24

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group. GAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destination XL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GAP beats Destination XL Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens under various private labels. The company offers its products under the trade names of Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL outlets. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.