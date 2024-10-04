Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price to $52.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.93.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,716,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,716,912.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,713,000 after buying an additional 984,617 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $35,726,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 174.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 706,159 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,111,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,933,000 after purchasing an additional 684,676 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $21,149,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.