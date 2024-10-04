Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Raised to C$11.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.71.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

DBM opened at C$8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$770.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.38. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.83.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.90 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7751004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

