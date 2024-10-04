Dominic Phillips Sells 20,747 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $970,752.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,299,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Dominic Phillips sold 66,642 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $3,057,534.96.

On Thursday, August 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 20,491 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $756,322.81.

Samsara Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IOT opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $50.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Samsara by 104.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

View Our Latest Report on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.