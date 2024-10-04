Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $520.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.45.

DPZ opened at $420.99 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.45.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

