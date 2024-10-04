DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) versus Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Head-To-Head Comparison

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) and Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DTE Energy and Nano Nuclear Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 0 4 9 0 2.69 Nano Nuclear Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

DTE Energy presently has a consensus price target of $128.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.87%. Nano Nuclear Energy has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.91%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than DTE Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 11.18% 12.18% 2.95% Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DTE Energy and Nano Nuclear Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DTE Energy and Nano Nuclear Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $12.40 billion 2.13 $1.40 billion $6.11 20.88 Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Nano Nuclear Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets. This segment owns and operates distribution substations and line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. Its DTE Vantage segment offers metallurgical and petroleum coke to steel and other industries; and power generation, steam production, chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as air supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1849 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is based in New York.

