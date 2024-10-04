DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.80% and a negative return on equity of 261.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in DURECT by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,072,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 303,670 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 41.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

