Elizabeth B. Chandler Sells 4,685 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rollins Trading Down 1.3 %

Rollins stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Rollins’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,688,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,744,000 after acquiring an additional 855,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Rollins by 10,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 485,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after acquiring an additional 480,292 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 502.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 572,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 477,256 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rollins by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after acquiring an additional 357,535 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,697.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 317,353 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

