Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Engie in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Engie Trading Down 1.3 %

About Engie

Shares of ENGIY opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. Engie has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

