Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $140.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.58.

Get Entergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $133.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.59. Entergy has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Entergy by 93.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.