Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Issue $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 73.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $29.65 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Enterprise Products Partners's quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

