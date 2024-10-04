EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Truist Financial

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.15.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $130.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 72,229 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,785 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

