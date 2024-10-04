Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Epsilon Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Epsilon Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

EPSN stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,253.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,669.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

