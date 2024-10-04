Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.68) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($9.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($9.63) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

