Erik J. Romslo Sells 1,500 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $52,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 338.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

