Evercore ISI Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $278.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $278.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.12.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $270.68 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its position in Danaher by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,614,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $4,151,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $5,573,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

