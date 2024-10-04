Evercore ISI Boosts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $82.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Hologic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hologic

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.