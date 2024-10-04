Evercore ISI Trims Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price to $110.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.05.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.30. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

