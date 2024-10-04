Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Insider Purchases £58,800 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJVGet Free Report) insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 35,000 shares of Fidelity Japan Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £58,800 ($78,651.69).

Fidelity Japan Trust Stock Performance

FJV stock opened at GBX 164 ($2.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £193.65 million, a PE ratio of 3,280.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.42. Fidelity Japan Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144.10 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.50 ($2.49).

About Fidelity Japan Trust

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.