Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Insider Purchases £58,800 in Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV – Get Free Report) insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 35,000 shares of Fidelity Japan Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £58,800 ($78,651.69).
Fidelity Japan Trust Stock Performance
FJV stock opened at GBX 164 ($2.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £193.65 million, a PE ratio of 3,280.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.42. Fidelity Japan Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144.10 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.50 ($2.49).
About Fidelity Japan Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Japan Trust
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.