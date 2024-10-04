Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Insider Purchases £58,800 in Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV – Get Free Report) insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 35,000 shares of Fidelity Japan Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £58,800 ($78,651.69).

Fidelity Japan Trust Stock Performance

FJV stock opened at GBX 164 ($2.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £193.65 million, a PE ratio of 3,280.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.42. Fidelity Japan Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144.10 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.50 ($2.49).

About Fidelity Japan Trust

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

