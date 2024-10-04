Financial Analysis: SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) versus W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W. P. Carey and SL Green Realty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.64 billion 8.14 $708.33 million $2.63 23.20 SL Green Realty $913.71 million 4.84 -$557.30 million ($8.26) -8.22

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than SL Green Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 0 7 2 0 2.22 SL Green Realty 2 9 2 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for W. P. Carey and SL Green Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

W. P. Carey presently has a consensus price target of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $59.64, suggesting a potential downside of 12.15%. Given W. P. Carey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Risk and Volatility

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. W. P. Carey pays out 133.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty pays out -36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares W. P. Carey and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 34.83% 6.50% 3.18% SL Green Realty -19.31% -3.92% -1.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.7% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of SL Green Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats SL Green Realty on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

