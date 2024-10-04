Financial Comparison: Artivion (NYSE:AORT) & Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Artivion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($0.89) -1.01 Artivion $376.97 million 2.87 -$30.69 million ($0.24) -108.00

This table compares Microbot Medical and Artivion”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Microbot Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microbot Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and Artivion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -173.35% -130.38% Artivion -2.22% 3.81% 1.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Microbot Medical and Artivion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Artivion 0 0 4 0 3.00

Microbot Medical presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 677.60%. Artivion has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Artivion.

Summary

Artivion beats Microbot Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. It also provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It offers E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, a stent graft system for the treatment of infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion, Inc. in January 2022. Artivion, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

