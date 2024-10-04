First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCF

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.83.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In other news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen acquired 2,919 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $49,593.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,014.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,803,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 128,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.