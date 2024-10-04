FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTAI. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.73.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $133.45 on Monday. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $136.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,423,000 after purchasing an additional 924,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 880,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after buying an additional 540,379 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

