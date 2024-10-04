FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.73.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion.

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

