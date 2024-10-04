Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

GEOS opened at $10.26 on Monday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $132.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,297,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,270,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 215.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 187,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 127,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

