Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
GEOS opened at $10.26 on Monday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $132.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter.
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
