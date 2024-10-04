Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $11.62. Green Dot shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 27,327 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 162,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,925,824.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,091,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,882,820.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Green Dot Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $568.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Green Dot by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,022 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 24.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $4,254,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 340,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

