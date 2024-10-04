Guggenheim Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $249.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $233.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.65.

VEEV stock opened at $204.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.45. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after buying an additional 991,208 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $227,673,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 837,593 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 635.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,572,000 after purchasing an additional 430,989 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,235,000 after purchasing an additional 281,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

