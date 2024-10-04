Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRMY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.13. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

