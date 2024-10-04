HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ACET

Adicet Bio Price Performance

ACET opened at $1.42 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 833,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,503 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.