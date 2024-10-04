HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sagimet Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGMT opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sagimet Biosciences

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $43,592.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 142,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sagimet Biosciences news, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $43,592.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $25,906.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,213 shares in the company, valued at $251,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,958 shares of company stock valued at $178,224 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 364.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 894,319 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $188,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

