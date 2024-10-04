Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hess to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.15.

NYSE HES opened at $140.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.31. Hess has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hess by 17.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Hess by 16.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

