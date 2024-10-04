Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Hexcel from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HXL

Hexcel Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $59.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.