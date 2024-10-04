Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $455.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $387.00 to $455.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $396.23.

HD opened at $411.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.14. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $412.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

