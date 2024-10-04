HP (NYSE:HPQ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $37.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. HP has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HP by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 199,343 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,482 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of HP by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,546 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $200,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

