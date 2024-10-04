HSBC Upgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Hold

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TEF. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEF

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.67. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica during the second quarter worth about $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 192.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 183.3% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 41,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,533 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.